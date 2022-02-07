Robert (Bob) Allen went home to be with the Lord January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife June; his daughters Terry McBee and Denise Allen-Blake; his sister Nathela Crooks; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in home going by his parents, his brother, David, and his son-in-law, Randall McBee. He was a follower of Jesus, a member of First Baptist Church of Bay City where he served as a teacher, deacon, greeter, and on many committees. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. At the close of the war, he returned to Kansas and earned his degree from Ottawa University. His career with Celanese spanned over thirty years where he worked as an engineer maintaining the Bay City plant and ultimately supervised that group. He supported his community by serving as the election judge for school board elections, walking door to door to campaign for local candidates, working with the United Way campaign, the Boy Scout financial support team, and local scouting as assistant troop leader in Bay City and leader in Pampa, Texas. He was a mentor to many and led by example.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 2321 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Allen to Boy Scout Troop 45, c/o First Methodist Church, 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, Texas 77414; or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79105-9985.