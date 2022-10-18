Shirley Smith

Shirley (Melton) Smith was born on February 27, 1938 to Louis and Laura Melton in New Taiton, Texas. She married James E. Smith in 1974 and had 47 years together until his passing last year. Shirley was in the process of moving to Colorado to live out her days with her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren but passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband James, her sisters Charlene Becak, Joyce Kocurek, Aleta Cook and infant son Thomas Gene Williams.
She is survived by her sisters LaVerl Ruzicka, Evelyn Wied (James) and brother Wayne Melton. Her children Lela Kay Fields (Mark), Beverly Ann Meeks, Robert Ellis Williams, and their brother Michael Anthony Williams (Jeri). Her grandchildren Casey Meeks (Nicole), Terrance Meeks, Paige Meeks, Alan Fields (Kayla), Tanel Patton (Ed), Laura Knutson (Brandon), Anthony Fields, Bradley Williams, Amanda Williams, Aaron Williams, Brittany Williams, Ally Williams, Robyn Williamson (Justin), Logan Williams, and Landon Williams. Great grandchildren Eddie, Marlee, Amara, Phoenix, Ophelia, Camden, Beau Robert, Carson, Brooklyn, Moxie, and Slone, as well as many nieces and nephews she loved and cherished as her own.
Shirley was a great many things to a great many people. Her presence in our lives will forever be missed. Though our tears will dry, and our grief subside today they freely flow, and our grief weighs heavy upon our hearts.