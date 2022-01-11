Ruby Lee Williams

February 28, 1937 –

January 7, 2022

A Private Graveside service for Ruby Lee Williams, age 84, of Pledger will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Union Baptist Cemetery, Pledger, Texas with Pastor Russell Pointer officiating.

Public Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Duncan Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave C, Bay City, Texas 77414.

