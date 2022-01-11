Ruby Lee Williams Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruby Lee WilliamsFebruary 28, 1937 –January 7, 2022 A Private Graveside service for Ruby Lee Williams, age 84, of Pledger will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Union Baptist Cemetery, Pledger, Texas with Pastor Russell Pointer officiating.Public Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Duncan Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave C, Bay City, Texas 77414.The full obit, online condolence, and signing of guest registry are available at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas Obit Bay City Linguistics Christianity Signing Ruby Lee Williams Visitation Russell Pointer Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune