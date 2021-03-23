Richard Karl “Rick” Lehmann
June 8, 1934 – March 20, 2021
Richard Karl “Rick” Lehmann, 86, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Bay City, Texas. He is now resting peacefully in the presence of his Lord.
A proud Lutheran and German, Rick was a loving husband to Brigitta and devoted father to their three sons, Rick, Mike, and Roland.
Rick was born in June 8, 1934, in Bad Säckingen, Germany, the only child of Karl and Rosa Lehmann. In 1957, he immigrated to the United States to join his fiancée, Brigitta Maria Sedlacek, who had resettled from Germany to Kingsville, Texas, in 1956. Rick and Brigitta were married July 13, 1957, in Alice, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Roland Lehmann of Bay City, Texas; daughter-in-law, Karen Lehmann of Broussard, Louisiana; his parents, Karl and Rosa Lehmann of Karlsruhe, Germany; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mitzi and Karl Sedlacek of Karlsruhe, Germany; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Edith and Gunther Erkeling.
Rick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Brigitta Maria Sedlacek Lehmann, of Bay City; two sons, Richard Charles Lehmann of Broussard, Louisiana, and Michael Lehmann (Tracy) of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter-in-law, Amy Lehmann of Bay City, Texas; grandchildren, Karl Lehmann of New Orleans, Louisiana, Kimberly Lehmann (Matthew Lanclos) of Lafayette, Louisiana, Christopher Lehmann and Nicholas Lehmann of New Braunfels, Texas, and Terence Lehmann of Bay City, Texas; great-grandchildren, Liam and Julianne Lanclos of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Ingrid Sedlacek of Karlsruhe, Germany; and a nephew, Dieter Erkeling, also of Karlsruhe.
Rick developed an understanding of electricity at a young age. After elementary school, he attended school in Germany to train as an electrical journeyman. He furthered his knowledge in trade school and took a job with the railroads in Karlsruhe, Germany.
When Rick arrived in Kingsville, he worked for McCracken Electrical Service, the largest electrical contractor in South Texas at the time. In 1962, he was hired by Celanese as an operator. In 1964, he transferred with Celanese to Bay City, Texas, to be part of the electronic maintenance team at a plant under construction. There, he was promoted to senior electronic and instrument specialist, and he worked at the plant until his retirement in 1987.
Always needing to keep his hands and mind busy, Rick and Brigitta bought a TV repair shop in Bay City, Texas, and established Rick’s TV. He operated the business along with his son Roland for nearly 30 years. Through the TV shop, Rick gained the trust of the community a skilled electrician and impressive all-around handyman. The guy could fix just about anything.
When Rick wasn’t tinkering in the shop or improving the house that he and his wife bought in 1964, he and Brigitta enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and Europe. They enjoyed nature and taught their sons to appreciate the outdoors. He loved the San Antonio River Walk, German culture in the Texas Hill Country, and attending every Bay City Junior Service League Charity Ball since 1957.
He was proud to have volunteered with the U.S. Civil Air Patrol, where he served as a second lieutenant of communications. He also was a licensed ham radio operator and served as president of the Golden Crescent Radio Club for many years. His radio knowledge was helpful in formulating plans of action when phone lines and other forms of communication were lost, especially during tropical storms. During hurricanes, Rick would stay behind – some would say heroically, others would say stubbornly – in his homemade bomb shelter in the backyard and so he could relay information to local and state officials.
Friends remember Rick as a humble man who was fiercely loyal to the things that mattered to him. He always had a smile and joke ready to be shared. He was an avid stamp collector, a hobby he started as a boy. His collection includes stamps dating to the mid-1800s.
Rick was one of a kind, a sweet man with a smile who would lend a hand when needed. His memory is cherished by those whose lives he touched, and he will be missed.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3000 Ninth St., in Bay City. Services will follow with Vicar Laura Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Rick Lehmann, Mike Lehmann, Karl Lehmann, Matthew Lanclos, Christopher Lehmann, and Shawn Watkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society, St. Peter Lutheran Church of Bay City General Fund, or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank Vicar Laura Anderson and the members of St. Peter Lutheran Church for their support.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.