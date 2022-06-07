Martha Valdez Bazor

Our beautiful, strong, loving, Martha “Marty” Valdez Bazor earned her wings on May 25, 2022. She was a faithful, godly woman who adored her children, grandchildren, and family above all else. She loved doing crafts with the grandchildren, dancing, and gardening. Her favorite color was purple, and her favorite plant was ivy. Often you would find her by the bay. Marty had a heart of gold. She treated everyone as if they were family and did these good deeds with a big, beautiful smile. She carried this maternal badge of honor throughout her life journey. Marty had the type of laugh that if you heard it, it would make you smile. She was the light and love so many of us needed and will constantly yearn for until we have the pleasure of reuniting. Our family took a serious loss when God decided to take his angel home. We love you, Marty.
Marty leaves behind her daughters: Barbara Medina, husband Michael; Lorraine Elizabeth Bazor, and Mary Alisha Bazor; son, Jose Cervantes Montalvo, Jr; grandchildren: Makayla Medina, Santana Medina, Malachi Daniel Bazor, Raul Juarez Luna, Opal Lolita Bazor, Azul Amethyst Luna, Reyna Montalvo, and Audriana Taylor; mother, Lorraine M. Sanchez; brothers: Santiago Valdez, wife Maria, Edward Rojas, wife Michelle, and Leo Sanchez, wife Yvette.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday June 18, 2022, any time from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Days Inn Conference Center 407 7th Street Bay City Texas, Matagorda Room 3.