Carl Wayne Rhymes

Sadly, Carl Wayne “Jug” Rhymes of Bay City passed away at the age of 82 on August 17, 2022. He was a passionate lover of life with a boundless sense of humor and a devilish grin. He was a friend to all and loved by all who had the good fortune to know him. He was a character, a cutup, and a charmer in only the most positive meaning of those words.
Among his many loves were: owning and showing hot rods (mostly pickup trucks), spending time swapping stories with his coffee group buddies, and making people laugh. A consummate joke-teller, Jug could make even the most average quip a knee-slapper. But clearly, his greatest love was spending time with his wife, partner, and soulmate Virginia and their beloved dog Missy.
Jug was unquestionably one of a kind. He will never be replaced and always missed. But on August 17, the heavens grew a little brighter. Next time you hear thunder, consider whether it is a precursor to rain, or simply that Jug has the angels laughing again.
He was born August 31, 1939 in Welch, Louisiana to the late George Washington Rhymes and Edna Hebert Rhymes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Stefanie Fay Rhymes, his twin brother George Edward Rhymes, his mother and father-in-law Rob and Ruby Wells, and his sister-in-law Nelda and husband Dean Merck. Survivors include his wife Virginia Jo Wells Rhymes; sisters Shirley Rand (Joe Max), Gerry Kirkland and Kay Rhymes and numerous other family members.
The celebration of Carl’s life will begin with visitation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Charly Shurtz officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Merck, Russell Merck, Galen Merck, Butch Rhymes, Greg Hood and Brian Abney. The members of Jug’s cherished coffee group are honorary Pallbearers.
