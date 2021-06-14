Esther Lee Robinson
October 18, 1928 - Monday, June 7, 2021
Homegoing celebration for Esther Lee Robinson, age 92, of Los Angeles, CA., will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church, 2420 Avenue B, Bay City, Texas 77414 where the Rev. C. D. Wallace is Pastor and the Rev. Willie Myles will be the Eulogist. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery, Golden Avenue, Bay City, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Esther was born on October 18, 1928 in Morales, Texas to Studie Robinson and Estella Holland Robinson and passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Bay City, Texas.
