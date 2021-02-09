Valerie Woodard
September 2, 1951 - January 31, 2021
Valerie Woodard, 69, of Bay City, Texas, formerly of Cedar Lake, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Bay City. She was born on September 2, 1951 to Addie Clara Mack and Anderson Williams (deceased). She worked for the William Tri-County Head Start for many years where she loved to teach and work with the kids. Val went home to be with the Lord where she was reunited with many loved ones, but most especially, her son Danny.
Val leaves to cherish her memories, mother, Addie Smith; daughter, Johnesha Thomas; grand-daughter, Samantha; grandson, Phoenix; step-father, George Woodard Jr.; twelve (12) sisters, Velia Smith, Uvon Jackson (Robert), Maudester Woodard-Hall (Michael), Avon Williams, Theresa Williams, Opal Williams (Earnest), Trina Paige (Gary), Cheryl Woodard (Marvin), Patricia Williams, Flora Williams, Gloria Williams, Annette Williams; four (4) brothers, Ronnie Woodard, George Woodard III (Joyce), Edwin Williams (Dee) and Rev. Kenneth Bree; several special friends, Ms. Audrey Chatman (John) and Ms. Gladys Thomas (Andrew); a special godson, Jarvis Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.
In her honor, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sports Complex in Bay City, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.