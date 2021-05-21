Pettus Jewel Janise
October 15, 1944 - May 18, 2021
Pettus Jewel Janise, 76, of Bay City, Texas passed away May 18, 2021. She was born October 15, 1944 in Bay City to the late Pettus Watkins and Ethel McKenzie Watkins.
Pettus became a nurse in 1968 and spent 50 years doing what she loved. Her favorite part of her job was caring for patients in nursing homes. Pettus was an avid gardener who loved all plants and flowers. She was an animal lover of all living things. Pettus was able to live all over the country as a dedicated USMC spouse.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by an infant son, Vinson John Janise.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Marcell Janise; daughters, Rachel Lynn Primrose (Travis) and Sara Ilene Janise (Clayton Hargis); son, Jason Marcell Janise (Jamie); sister, Betsey Hughes (Randy); and grandchildren, Blaine Michael Janise, Blaine Austin Janise and Ashley Janise.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
In lieu of flowers, please donate new blankets (via Amazon) to Legacy Matagorda House Nursing Home in Bay City c/o Valeria or Andrea on Pettus’s behalf. This was always important to Pettus as a nurse and a patient.
