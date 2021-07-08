Virginia Irene (Sayre) Harrison
May 7, 1943 – July 5, 2021
Virginia Irene (Sayre) Harrison was born May 7, 1943, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Boyd Ernest and Sarah Irene Sayre. She found peace with her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2021, in Sugar Land, Texas, after an all too brief battle with the effects of Parkinson’s disease, Dementia, and Rem Sleep Disorder at the age of 78.
Virginia was a much beloved wife, mother, teacher, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a zest for life. Her passions in life included flower gardening, sailing, travel, camping with teacher friends, and playing party with friends. During her 55 married years to Charles Wesley Harrison, she owned three sail boats and crewed for friends in regattas. During the late 1980’s into the mid 1990’s, she volunteered as crew on the tall square rigged ship Elissa, operated out of Galveston by the historical society and made several voyages, most notably from New Orleans to Galveston. She played bridge with several groups over the last 25, years.
Virginia’s travel adventures included Mexico, Argentina, Thailand, England, Scotland, Wales, The Caribbean Islands, Alaska, Holland, Greece, Italy, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Canada, France, Spain, and many parts of the United States.
Virginia and Charles met in 1961 at Lamar University (Beaumont, TX), where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. They married in 1966 and stated a family (Brian C. Harrison - 1969, Robin I. Harrison - 1971). After raising her family, she began her 20 year teaching career in Alief ISD, teaching science and biology to 8th and 9th grade students. She was a dedicated, hardworking teacher who was much loved by her students.
Virginia was dedicated to her Christian faith and was a current member of Grand Lakes Presbyterian Church in Katy, TX.
She was predeceased by her parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Charles Wesley Harrison; son, Brian Charles Harrison (daughter-in-law, Leslie Michelle Shoup Harrison); daughter, Robin Irene Britton (son-in-law, David Keith Britton); grandchildren, Jakob Everett Britton, Elise Marie Britton, Travis Michael Harrison; sisters, Carolyn Ruth Sayre (Jay Smith), and Peggy Sue (Sayre) Ransom (John). Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends will also miss her dearly.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Internment (Graveside) services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Morton Cemetery, 401 N 2nd Street, Richmond, TX 77469, followed by a Celebration of Virginia’s life at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Bill Glazier, Ramsey Wright, Heath Penland, Randy Reed, Carson Jarnigan, Scott Herreth. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randall Wright and J.J. Ransom.
Thanks are in order to caregiver Marilyn Hulett, staff at Medical Resort at Sugar Land, Dr. Christopher Nevins, and staff and doctors at Oak Bend Medical Center for their support during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org, or to Grand Lakes Presbyterian Church, 6035 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494, or to a Charity of your choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the Harrison family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.