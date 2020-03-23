Carl Jason “C.J.” O’Connor
July 22, 2002 - March 19, 2020
Carl Jason “C.J.” O’Connor, Jr. 17, of Van Vleck, Texas passed away March 19, 2020. He was born July 22, 2002 to Jason O’Connor and Yvette Christine Deleon O’Connor.
C.J. was preceded in death by grandfathers, Carl Frank “Pops” O’Connor and John E. “Mr. John” Gormey; and great grandparents, Enemensia “Mencha” Luna and Lee “Dada” Rosas.
He is survived by his father, Jason O’Connor and wife Cetahre; mother, Yvette O’Connor-Cox and husband Ronnie Cox; grandmothers, Diana Gayton and husband Leonel, and Linda “Grandma Story” Luna; sisters, Angel O’Connor and Aaliyah Cox; great-grandmother, Fina “Mother” Rosas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck with Bobby Williams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Fairbanks, Jose Sifuentes, Michael Garcia, Richard Cabrales, C. J. Rubio and Jr. Ferretiz.
Due to current situations concerning public health, viewing will be private.
If you choose to attend the Graveside Service, please practice the suggested social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.