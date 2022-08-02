Billy Campbell, 66, passed away July 30, 2022. He was born November 1, 1955 in Victoria, Texas. Billy married the love of his life, Belinda in 1996. He retired from Celanese Chemical in 2018 after 40 years of dedicated service, as an Environmental Specialist. He continued to provide his expertise as a Consultant until 2022. Billy loved to travel with his wife. One of their favorite places to visit was New York. They attended numerous concerts, Broadway shows, and sporting events. He was an avid golfer but loved all sports. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with his family, especially his best friend and granddaughter, Catalaya. Billy had a wealth of knowledge, and he was willing to share it with anybody who asked for help. He was well respected and admired by his peers. He will be greatly missed.
Billy was preceded in death by parents Jim Campbell and Betty Matchette, and brother, David Campbell. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 25 years Belinda Rangel Campbell, daughter Natalie Blackmon (Corey), Jimmy Luera, grandchildren Brailynn, Jaiden, Kayson and Kaiden Luera, AJ Gaston, King and Catalaya Blackmon, great grandchildren Brielle and Brynlee Alvarado, brother Jim Campbell (Lee Lee), special nieces Kelly Ovalle and Kristi Campbell, Sisters, Linda Startling and Joyce Machette.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022 at Stone’s Market, 1840 7th Street, Bay City, TX 77414.