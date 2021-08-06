Carolyn Jean Mullinax Carroll
September 13, 1946 - August 1, 2021
Carolyn Jean Mullinax Carroll of Milano, Texas went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2021. Carolyn was born September 13, 1946, to Jewell and Odell Mullinax in Cameron, Texas. She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age and was baptized at Battetown Baptist Church. Her relationship with Lord Jesus was the foundation of her life.
Carolyn attended Yoe High School in Cameron where she enjoyed campus life as a class officer and cheerleader, known affectionately as "Mickey Mullinax". She graduated high school in 1964 and later studied at Durham Business College in Houston. Carolyn married D. Lee Carroll and they raised their family in Bay City, Texas. She was a joyful, devoted and loving mother and church and community volunteer. She also played a key role in the management and operation of their successful construction business where her tireless and impeccable attention to detail was well known.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother Odell Mullinax, her father Jewell Mullinax, her sister Betty Jo Mullinax Stuart and her sister Patsy Ruth Mullinax Fisher as well as many beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins with whom she always remained in close, loving connection.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years and her three children, Jodi Leigh Carroll of Cameron, Texas; Dudley Lee Carroll of Fort Worth, Texas, his wife Joy and children, Sophia, Samara and Phoebe; Jayson Hughes Carroll of Brenham, Texas, his wife Rachel and children, Dixie, Cooper and Pepper. She is also survived by her beloved sister Linda Denise Mullinax Brown of Gause, Texas, nieces and a nephew. Carolyn was well recognized by family and friends as generous of spirit and giving to those she loved. Her six grandchildren always knew they were dearly loved by their “Grammy”, and nothing was more special to them than spending time with her at “the ranch”.
Friends and family are invited to an afternoon of remembrance and recognition of her accomplished life in a memorial visitation at the Milano First Baptist Church fellowship hall (211 South Church Street, Milano TX) on Saturday 14, 2021 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please also feel free to send tributes to the family at TributesCJC@ Protonmail.com.