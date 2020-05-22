Jack Oliver Brannon
September 4, 1949 - May 20, 2020
Jack Oliver Brannon, 70, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 4, 1949 in Bay City, Texas to Rex Oliver and Mary Frances Lovvorn-Brannon.
Jack attended Bay City High School, graduating with the Class of 1967. After graduation, He attended WCJC and graduated with his Associates in the Spring of 1969. After graduation Jack and his wife set up a scholarship in memory of his mentor Don Baylor, his Chemistry professor. Today, this scholarship is still in existence. In the Fall of 1969, he moved to Texas A&I Kingsville to attend college. In 1970, he would begin his career at Dow Chemical as a Chemist Tech. In October of that same year, he would meet the love of his life Glenda Sue (Susie) Buffaloe. They were married on June 4, 1971. To that great reunion they together would raise two children, Jackie Sue and Benjamin Oliver Brannon.
Jack was known as a “Jack of all Trades”. He was an incredibly talented and intelligent man, there was not anything he could not do. In his spare time, he enjoyed building beautiful pieces of furniture from native Matagorda County pecan wood. He was a perfectionist in carpentry and most everything he did. He was Master Mason for Texas Lodge #865 in Bay City. He wrote an autobiography of his younger years and a gentleman with whom he refers to as his adopted father, Mr. Benjamin Palmer Robbins. One of his favorite hobbies became creating volumes of massive genealogy research of his family history where he would travel from state to state spending many hours generating a lengthy family tree going as far back as the 1600’s. After working 23 years, he ended his career with Dow Chemical as a Sr. Project Manager. In 1995, he would move to Texas A&M Kingsville where he would graduate with his Bachelor of Science in Biology, minoring in Micro-Biology. While attending Kingsville, Jack and his wife Susie, along with Dr. Bart Ballard, organized the Campus Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, which is still under the direction of Dr. Ballard today. In 1998, Jack stayed home and worked for Matagorda County Birding and Nature Center as a Project Consultant, designing a plot plan for the entire project. In 1999, he would once again return to school to obtain his Masters’ degree in Plant and Soil Science, minoring in Bio-Chemistry. After graduation, he was hired on with WCJC teaching Human Anatomy and Physiology. Unfortunately, after a couple of years, he would resign due to health problems.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Glenda Sue (Susie) Buffaloe-Brannon; daughter, Jackie Sue Brannon-Longoria (Marcus) of Bay City; and son, Benjamin Oliver Brannon of Cypress, Texas; five wonderful grandchildren, Randal B. Acosta Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Jaycee Alizabeth Longoria of Markham, Texas, Calysta Ashlyn Longoria of Belton, Texas, Richard Oliver Brannon, and Katlyn Margaret Brannon of Bay City; one great-grandson, Oliver Jase Flores of Markham; two sisters, Ethel Carole Price of Bay City, and Katherine Boutte of Magnet, Texas; two brothers, Joseph A. Brannon of Pledger, Texas, and Cecil O. Brannon of Mineola, Texas; mother-in law, Lillie Mae Buffaloe of Bay City; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rex Oliver and Mary Frances Brannon of Bay City; sister, Patricia Ann Brannon; maternal grandparents, Jethro Jackson and Mattie Awalt-Lovvorn of Midfield, AL; paternal grandparents, Richard Oliver and Elizabeth Carole Rice-Brannon of Bay City; and father-in-law, William Edward Buffaloe.
The family invites family and friends for visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Graveside services will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery at 4 p.m. in Bay City. To honor Jack’s final resting place, Dr. Mike Zimmerman, First Baptist Church of Bay City, will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers are Glen Alan Walker, Otto Jacob Walker Jr., Kent Morris, Randal B. Acosta Jr., Richard Oliver Brannon, Marcus K. Longoria, Jack Heard, Ronald Laney, Zachary Rawlings, David Georgi, Todd Carr, Farbod Nekoui, Dr. Roberto Ramos, Larry Anderson, Dr. Jimmy Brooks, Robert and Jeff Ging, William Smith, Todd Buffaloe and Thomas Buffaloe.
Honorable mention: Professors of TAMUK; Dr. A. Nelson, Dr. C. Galloway, Dr. M. Lands, Dr. J. Pierce, Dr. S. Smith and advisor Dr. D Gardiner, and friends and classmates of BCHS Class of 1967.
Sincere thanks to Danielle Gonzales and Altus Hospice Care for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack’s memory to First Baptist Church of Bay City Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.