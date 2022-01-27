Daniel Perez

Daniel Benavides Perez passed away on January 26th, 2022, at 12:21 p.m. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was born and raised in Bay City, Texas. He played football in high school for the Bay City Blackcats and took the team to state finals in December 1978 but unfortunately, they lost. He devoted his life to family and worked as a contracted welder, or as an operator at a grain dryer until he was disabled in 2016 due to liver cancer. He also volunteered some of his time to the Eagles Hall Aerie # 3232 as a Lifetime Member. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and his favorite color was purple. He is survived by his only daughter Danielle Elizebeth Perez (Justen). Grandchildren Allen and Elizabeth Morales and Skye Murphree. Brothers Samuel Perez and Michael Perez. Sisters Rachel Williams and Isabel Garza. Nieces Patricia Perez, Lisa Johnston (Luke), Tiffany Charvet (Robert). Nephews Michael Perez, Joe Garza, Andrew Garza. With numerous great nieces and nephews. On Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. he will have a Graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park. Please visit website, familycaremortuary.com to leave condolences and to order flowers.
