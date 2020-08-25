Dennis Ray Lindley Sr.
October 18, 1947 - August 20, 2020
Dennis Ray Lindley Sr. 72, of Markham, Texas passed away August 20, 2020. He was born October 18, 1947 in Leachville, Arkansas to Horace Clifton Lindley and Emma Sue Meadows Lindley of Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Dennis was a loving and generous man devoted to his family, country, friends, and fishing. After growing up in Oklahoma, Dennis enlisted in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War, courageously serving over 10 years. Following his service, Dennis leveraged his mechanical experience and eventually retired from Formosa Plastics to spend time with his friends and family. Even stronger than his work ethic was his passion for outwitting fish in fresh and saltwater, where he would relax alone or with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie June Lindley; sons, Dennis Ray Lindley Jr. and Shawn Clifton Lindley; daughter, Amanda Faith Vesper & her husband Eric Charles Vesper; brother, Horace Earl Lindley & his wife Linda S. Lindley; and grandchildren, Joshua Lindley, Jonathan Lindley, Caleb Lindley, Beau Lindley, Christian Vesper and Courtney Vesper.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Lindley Jr., Shawn Lindley, Joshua Lindley, Eric Vesper, Christian Vesper and Brad Hardt.
The family requests charitable donations be made to VFW Post 2438 in Dennis’ name.
Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.