Guy Ogletree
December 17, 1961 – March 1, 2021
Guy Ogletree, 59, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 in Galveston, Texas with his mother and daughter by his side. He was born December 17, 1961 in Bay City, Texas to Elaine LaVon Ogletree and the late Carl R. Ogletree Jr.
Guy lived and loved life. Anything he did was always 100%. When he was younger, he was first chair in the concert band where he played the trumpet. Guy enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and would often be found fishing. He was a great man, who loved his life and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Ogletree Jr.; brother, Carl R. Ogletree III.
He is survived by his mother, LaVon Ogletree; daughter, Danielle Ogletree; son, Seth Ogletree; brother, Robert Ogletree; life-long love and caregiver, Mary Ann Knowles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Pearl Morton Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas.
