Christy Dawn Warner, 51, of Bay City, Texas passed away June 30, 2022. She was born February 28, 1971, in Port Arthur, TX to Glen Herman Jacks, Sr. and Johnnie Pearl Terrell Jacks.
Christy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and Maw-Maw. She was also an LVN and a licensed compliance officer for Sweeny Hospital. She was very dedicated to her career and loved working with her patients and co-workers. She loved traveling with her husband, spending time with friends, and cooking for her family. She was loved by many and will not be forgotten by any.
She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother Johnnie Jacks; husband William Henry Warner; children Lauren McKnight (Chris), Shane Warner, Trace Warner, Joshua Caleb Warner and Casey Ryan Henderson; former son-in-law Ramsie Ebert; mother-in-law JoAnn Warner; sisters Corina Jacks and Shelly Crawford; brother Glen Jacks, Jr. and grandchildren Alyson Ebert, Chandler Ebert, Pixie Poag, Jillian Henderson, Chloe Henderson and Olivia Henderson.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Northside Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Matagorda Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.