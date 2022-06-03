Charles M. McKlveen

Charles was a wonderful father, devoted grandfather and loving husband, even after his wife’s death. He was married to Rita Swaney in 1957 until 2014, she was 73 years old when she passed away.
He graduated from Masontown High School and spent 12 years in the Air Force as a B52 crew chief. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1965. He was hired on with United Airlines in 1966 and worked for UAL for 26 years as a mechanic, a lead mechanic and then in engineering as a rigging and hydraulics work specialist on DC-19 and 747 aircraft until his retirement in 1993. Charles and Rita moved to Bay City, TX to be with family.
He was the youngest of 11 children, his parents were William Joseph McKlveen and Anna (Poche) McKlveen who had 8 daughters and 3 sons. Both parents and all his siblings, his infant son Billy and his loving son in law Larry Merritt, have preceded Charles in going home to Heaven. He had 3 children, Stephanie Merritt (widow of Larry Merritt) of Bay City, TX and Jerry McKlveen (Yvonne McKlveen) of Ft Worth, TX. His other son was William Joseph McKlveen III who passed away at 21 days old 6/20/1960-7/11/1960. His granddaughter is Adrie Merritt of Bay City, TX.
He was a loving and devoted Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, who recall him as their favorite Uncle Chuck and Uncle Charles (Charlie) and loved him very much. He will be missed and can never be replaced.
As per his wishes, there will be no memorial services. His ashes will be mixed with his wife, Rita’s ashes, and the ashes will be spread over Lake Livingston, where the home they loved the most was.
Charles was a pillar of strength for his family, and we will miss him dearly. He is now with his beloved wife Rita of 57 years, his infant son Billy, his son-in-law, along with his parents and siblings in Heaven having a big homecoming party.