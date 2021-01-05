Laura Lemmons
Laura Lemmons, 82, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Bay City.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home chapel in Bay City.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bay City Sports Complex, 2400 FM 3156 in Bay City. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.