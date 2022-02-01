Shirley Kubecka

Shirley Marie Hogg Kubecka, 78, of Palacios, passed away on January 27, 2022. She was born on December 12, 1943, to the late Leroy Lindsey and Fairy Adele Hogg. Shirley graduated in 1962 from Palacios High School. She attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville and received her degree in homemaking. In 1965, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, O.R. “Dick” Kubecka, Jr, and they began building their life and farm together in the Palacios area. She spent the majority of her career teaching home economics, then kindergarten. She found great joy over her career in teaching multiple generations in their hometown.
As parents, their children and the activities they participated in always came first. For over forty years you could find them both in the stands of athletic and school events, supporting 4-H activities and genuinely appreciating time their children and grandchildren. Her husband was her rock throughout their life together. Shirley was a fantastic cook, an excellent seamstress and a fierce competitor in a game of dominoes or cards. She will always be remembered for her spirited banter, excellent meals and her persistence to get a project “just right.”
Shirley is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Dick Kubecka of Palacios; daughters and sons-in-law Terri & Stephen Ward of New Braunfels, Kristi & Ray Greaves of Palacios and Lindsey & Kench Connally of Fordtran; grandchildren Cameron Greaves, Vail Ellis and wife Alondra, Sydney Greaves, Jacob Ellis, Slone Greaves, Claire Connally and Bella Connally; brother Roy Lee Hogg and wife Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 29th at the First Baptist Church of Palacios. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of South Texas, First Baptist Church of Palacios, or the charity of your choice.