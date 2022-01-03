Sylvia Joan Travis Barber

Jo Barber, 80 years old, of Bay City, Texas passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday January 1, 2022. During her battle with Glioblastoma, she was surrounded and cared for by her son Darrell (Nicole) and grandson Sidney (Jacqueline). She was born in Edinburgh, Texas on October 24, 1941.
She is preceded in death by her father John Marshall Travis , mother Oveda Travis, brother Harold Travis, and husband Arthur “AJ” Barber Jr.
Jo is survived by children Cindi B Mendez (Manuel Sr.), Martin Barber (Darlene), Marshall Barber (Melissa), Darrell Barber (Nicole). Grandchildren Lacey Moya, Arthur Barber (Lashanda), Sid Barber (Jacqueline), Myrah Mendez, Manuel Mendez, AJ Barber III, Brooke, Colton, Noah, Molly, Logan, and Aynslee. Great grandchildren Mason, Sophia, Prescott, Payton, Phoebe, Penelope, Julissa, Cierra, and Serenity.
Jo loved to spend time with her loved ones. Baking, cooking, dancing, as well as traveling with her beloved husband of 50 years were some of her favorite past times. Her love for her family showed in so many ways, like raising her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends are asked to join us to celebrate her beautiful life at 1:00 p.m. on 1/07/2022 & 1/08/2022 at 2427 Kilgarney Keep, Dickinson Texas, 77539.