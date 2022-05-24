Betty Lou Benedict Hoot Meyer passed away April 26, 2022, at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Betty was born March 3, 1928, in Washington, D.C. to Gustave Frank Benedict and Elsie Virginia Hanvey Benedict of Bay City, Texas. They were living in Washington D. C with Lucy Hanvey, Elsie’s mother, while Gustave was in the Marines stationed at Quantico, Va.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Walter A. Hoot, her son Kevin A. Hoot and her sister Judith Ann Benedict. She married Peter Meyer on June 21, 1986, and was a devoted wife to him until his death on April 27, 2020.
Betty grew up in Crosby, Texas where her family had a farm. She graduated with honors as Salutatorian from Crosby High School in May of 1945. Betty was awarded a Good Citizen Award by the Daughters of the American Revolution and also awarded a college scholarship from Mary Hardin-Baylor College in Belton, Texas. She later worked for several businesses in Houston and after marriage to Walter they moved to Colorado Springs, and she continued living there after Walter’s death. For approximately 20 years, Betty was Legal Assistant to the City Attorney of Colorado Springs and after retirement and marriage to Peter they moved to Cochiti, New Mexico and were both very active with the Native Americans at the Cochiti Reservation. After Peter’s death she moved back to Colorado Springs to be close to family.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her daughter, Diane Amos (Jon) of Colorado Springs, sons Wolfgang Hoot (Miki) also of Colorado Springs and Brian Benedict Hoot of New Orleans, La., sisters Ellalea Teddy Benedict Ward (Richard) of Houston, Texas and Virginia May Benedict Garrett of Oakhurst, California; four grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.