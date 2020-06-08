Troy Mitchell Evans
March 3, 1943 – June 2, 2020
Troy Mitchell Evans, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Marietta, GA. He was born March 3, 1943 in Jacksonville, TX to Foy Evans and Bertie Bee Lambert Evans.
He was a VP-Retail Operations for Evans Oil Company and a long-time resident of Bay City.
HE is survived by his children, his daughter, Carolyn Nicole Schneider & husband Jarrod of San Antonio, TX; his sons, Craig Troy Evans of Van Vleck, TX, David Charles Evans and wife Rebecca of Marietta, GA and Travis Mitchell Evans & wife Doris Elizabeth of Sealy, TX; his brothers, Roger Evans of Flint, TX, Mark Evans of Flint, TX and brother-in-law, Kyle E. Dauth & wife Barbara of Hurst, TX; his grandchildren, Tabetha Skylar, Troy Eugene, Loraine Nicole, Makayla Rayne, Jordan Thomas, Samantha Paige, Cara Michelle, Marlowe Jane, Samantha London, Benjamin Mason, and Timothy Elijah; and great grandchildren, Isaac Terell Travis and Bailey Renee Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Jo Dauth Evans; parents, Foy Evans and Bertie Bee Lambert Evans; brother, Foy Micheal Evans; and cousin, Jerriel L. Evans Sr.
Private family graveside burial service will be in Flint, TX.