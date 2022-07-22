Adriana Newsom Ginther, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas June 21, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 5, 1947, to Adrian and Susianna Newsom. She graduated from Bay City High School in 1965 and was a proud twirler for the famous Bay City Black Cat Band. She was also voted Miss Bay City in 1965. She married Fergus Mahony Ginther Sr., and they spent many years traveling the world together. They moved to Galena, Missouri, where they loved hosting family and friends. She enjoyed having her grandchildren spend their summer breaks boating, hiking, and creating memories.
She is survived by her mother Susianna Newsom-Hale, her brother Melvin Douglas Newsom and wife Lynda, stepchildren Fergus Ginther Jr., Bryan Ginther and wife Lisa Ginther, and Lisa de Montaigu, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Adrian Newsom, her brother, Norman Wayne Newsom, and her husband, Fergus.
Her kindness, compassion, and strength were admired by everyone who was fortunate to know her. She will be deeply missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at Toddy Oaks, 20120 Franz Rd., Katy, Tx. 77449, from 2-5 p.m. July 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter/rescue.