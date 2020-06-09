Lupe Louis Garza
November 2, 1958 - June 8, 2020
Lupe Louis Garza, 61, of Bay City, Texas was born November 2, 1958 to the late Santos and Genevieve Garza and departed this life June 8, 2020,
Visitation will be Thursday June 11, 2020 at Power Church in Bay City from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services for FAMILY ONLY will be Friday June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Power Church, with burial following at Cedarvale North in Bay City.
Most precious memories entrusted to Mathews Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas; 979-532-2715.