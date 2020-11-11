Lisa Beane Holloway
July 29, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Lisa Beane Holloway went home to Jesus on November 9, 2020 at the age of 62.
Lisa was born July 29, 1958, in Eagle Lake, TX to J.L. and Betty Beane.
Lisa enjoyed cooking, gardening, any activity that involved her granddaughters and taking care of her family. She was extremely artistic. In her younger years, Lisa and her mother made handmade crafts and often had a booth at local markets.
Lisa will be remembered as a selfless person who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She never complained and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
Lisa is survived by her son, Rhett Holloway & fiancé Kendra of Midfield; daughter, Nicole Holloway-Stall and husband Travis of Danevang; brother, David Beane and wife Lori of Blessing; father, J.L. Beane of Blessing and three granddaughters, Makenzie Holloway, Peyton Stall and Julia Holloway.
Lisa is preceded in death by her loving mother, Betty Beane.
At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date.