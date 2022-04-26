Betty Katherine Schurtz Bradley, 75, of Markham, TX went to her Heavenly home April 25, 2022. She was born August 4, 1946, in Bay City, TX to the late Carl and Elfie Schurtz. She was a loving wife, a caring mother, and a proud Nanny. She was a devout Christian and served many years at First Baptist Church of Markham as a nursery worker loving on all the babies, making all the beautiful floral arrangements, and helping wherever she could. She could decorate like no one else and put her heart into every arrangement she made for every occasion. She was an amazing cook and baker; if you ever had the pleasure of enjoying any of her recipes, you were blessed. Shopping and watching movies were some of her favorite pastimes and she had the ability to find the best deals anywhere on anything you could imagine. She was the absolute greatest at loving on her family and would do anything for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Homer, Carl, James and Robert, sister Elfie Mae, and son in law Tim Jackson.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, David Lynn Bradley; daughters Terry Louise Bradley Jackson, Debbie Lynn Bradley Parks and Kimberly Ann Bradley, all of Markham, Tx; grandchildren Brittany M Vacek (Cody) of Markham, Bradley W Jackson (Bobbie) of Midfield, Preston A Parks (Bonnie) of Markham, Tiffany E Juranek (Eric) of Ganado, Travis W Parks (Monica) of Markham, and Daena N Becerra (Eric) of Bay City; great grandchildren Emmy Vacek, Timothy Vacek, Emmett Jackson, Annalise Jackson, Kai Jackson, Evalynn Parks, Maya Parks, TJ Parks, Emma Parks, Alaigha Becerra and Violet Becerra; and countless other family and friends she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday April 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Markham, with Thomas Bradley officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, TX. Pallbearers will be Bradley Jackson, Travis Parks, Cody Vacek, Eric Juranek, Michael Schurtz and Patrick Schurtz. Honorable pallbearers will be Robert Schurtz, Jr., Darrell Atkinson, Steve Mitchell, Freddy Munguia and Mark Greaves.
To her long-time friend, neighbor and caregiver, Linda Patterson, a heartfelt thank you for all you have done for our family. We love you.