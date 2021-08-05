Richard Martin Evens
Richard “Monkey” Evens, 71, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Sugar Land. He was born in Palacios, Texas to the late Richard Thomas and Vivian Laslie Evens.
Richard was raised in the Palacios area and graduated from Palacios High School with the Class of 1968. He later worked at the South Texas Project as a security guard for many years. Richard married Kim Michalec on March 31, 1973, in Bay City. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2017. Richard enjoyed riding bulls and rodeo in his early years. He loved traveling with his wife Kim and being with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Gene Evens and wife, Rachel of Houston and Galen Evens and wife, Florence of Houston, sister, Elaine Evens Meadows of Palacios, grandchildren, Ethan Evens, Justine Evens, Mason Evens, Claudia Jean Evens, Michael Johnson, Joseph Evens and Jessica Evens.
Services will be at La Ward United Pentecostal Church, 52 La Ward St, La Ward, Texas 77970. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. with Service starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. The burial will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.