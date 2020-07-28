Patricia Dale Nance Hagaman
December 23, 1942 - July 25, 2020
Patricia Dale Nance Hagaman, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed from this earthly life into the eternal loving presence of her heavenly Father, and personal savior Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2020.
Born on December 23, 1942 in Bay City, Texas to William (Bill) and Violet Nance, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert “Bobby” Hagaman Jr., her husband, Robert Hagaman; and her brother, Brad Nance.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Joan) Hagaman; her daughters, Robbyn (Mark) Sandhouse and Patti (Chris) Taylor; sisters, Ginny Mallard and Deborah Nance; brothers, Bill Nance and David Nance; her grandchildren, Christopher Metzger, Fred Haste Rodd, Elayna Hagaman, Miranda Hagaman, Chrystian Taylor, Haley Taylor, Faith Hagaman, David Jagodinski and Martin Jagodinski; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Known as “Patt” to her friends and family, the eldest of six children, she was raised in the Baptist church and was a lifelong resident of Matagorda County. She was a graduate of Van Vleck High School and lived most of her life in Bay City. She was a baton twirler and played the clarinet in the Van Vleck Leopard band. She was first runner up for Matagorda County Rodeo Queen. She was a gifted artist, having her oil paintings shown in galleries throughout Texas and an active member for many years of the Art League of Bay City. She was passionately involved with the March of Dimes. She was also a talented singer, seamstress, cook and played the piano.
Patt was married to the love of her life, Robert, for 55 years. They met on a blind date where fireworks began and never ended. Even after Robert’s passing, Patt continued to speak about him like a schoolgirl with a crush and would often reminisce about that first date. Together they had four children and raised their family in Bay City. With her husband, she enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and going to horse races. She loved her family dearly. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and made special efforts to make wonderfully delicious family meals and special memories, always going to extremes at Christmas and other holidays to decorate her home festively and welcome everyone.
Patt was stricken with polio as a toddler and as a result, she required multiple hospitalizations and years of many surgeries to treat the deformities it caused to her leg, ankle and foot. As a result, she grew up wanting to be a nurse to help people like the nurses who had helped her. She attended Alvin Community College and obtained a degree in nursing. Patt worked as a Registered Nurse for many years, holding numerous leadership positions throughout her career, at various medical facilities. She was held in high esteem by her peers and colleagues in the local area medical community. She began her career as an emergency room nurse at Matagorda General Hospital and ended her career at Poly Ryon Memorial Hospital in Nursing Services Administration. She was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren.
In the most recent years of her life, Patt was a resident in a skilled nursing facility. Because of the pandemic, like so many others, she was not able to see her family for the last months of her life due to being in protective lockdown. Tragically, this did nothing to save her because, having never left that facility in all these months, she still developed Covid-19 infection and died as a result.
Patt will be missed dearly by her family and friends and will be remembered always with love.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please wear a mask to protect others, wash your hands to protect everyone, and kindly keep your distance at all times possible from people who are at a higher risk of death if they become infected with Covid-19.
Pallbearers are Christopher Metzger, Fred Haste Rodd, Chrystian Taylor, James Stephens, Faith Hagaman, Martin Jagodinski.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Jagodinski, Elayna Hagaman, Miranda Hagaman and Haley Taylor.