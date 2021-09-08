Mark Duane Jacobs
April 16, 1964 –
September 1, 2021
Mark Duane Jacobs, 57, passed away September 1, 2021. He was born on April 16, 1964 in Bay City, Texas to the late James Kemble and Ann Smack Jacobs.
As a member of Discover Life Church in Markham, Mark loved the Lord, spending time with his family, and touched those around him with his good humor and caring nature. As an NHRA member for over 30 years, Mark enjoyed acting as both competitor and spectator at drag racing events. He enjoyed good music, and frequently attended concert and events with family and friends.
Mark was dearly loved by many and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne Jacobs; as well as his daughter Brandi Nicole Carpenter and husband Charlie; and sons, Taylor Preston Jacobs, Blake Collin Ja-cobs, Jerry Willis Neal, Jr. and wife Brooke Lynne Neal, Joshua Shane Neal, and Jonothan Michael Neal and wife Tabitha Lynn Neal. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Ann White, Virginia Ann Linville-Hindman and husband Bob, Linda Ruth Curtner and husband Roger, Roberta Ann Farrington and husband James, and Rachel Leah Malek and husband Dennis; brothers, John David Jacobs, James Phillip Jacobs, and Michael Stephen Jacobs and wife Vicki Sue. He was a proud grandfather to Cameron Willis Neal, Natalie Elaine Neal, Mason Daniel Neal, Cullen Taylor Philpitt, Xavier Link Carpenter, Xiennia Hope Carpenter, Israel Elijah Carpenter, Judah Joshua-Paul Carpenter, Sparrow Magdelin Grace Carpen-ter, Charles Lee Carpenter, Jr., Timothy Dean Neal, and Benjamin Lee Neal. He also enjoyed his many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Kemble Jacobs and Ann Smack Jacobs; his brothers, Paul Kemble Jacobs and Joseph Daniel Jacobs; his sisters Mary Elizabeth Jalufka and Debra Jean Jacobs; and several nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Pastor Sonny Salas officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Taylor Jacobs, Micheal Jacobs, Jerry Neal Jr., Joshua Neal, Jonothan Neal, and Charlie Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Jacobs, Curtis White and Kevin Wray.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.