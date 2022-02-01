On January 28th, 2022, our beloved Beatriz Garay went to heaven joining our dear father Julio L. Garay! She was born on January 3, 1950, in Big Springs, Texas to Jesusa Orozco Rivera & Manuel Rivera. They moved to Bay City where Beatriz met Julio L. Garay, the love of her life. They married on January 4, 1965, and were happily married for over 54 years!
Those that knew Beatriz knew that she was a hard worker and would help anyone in need. She enjoyed bingo, family time, and loved music!
Beatriz is survived by her children: daughter; Darline Rodriguez and husband Wally Rodriguez, daughter; Delinda Moreno and husband Hector Moreno, daughter; Donna Garcia, son Julio Garay Jr. and wife Melissa Garay. She was blessed with several grandchildren and great grandchildren who love and will miss her very much! Beatriz is also survived by her brother Rudy Rocha and his wife Maria of Cuero, Texas and sister Eva Garay of Texas City, Texas along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, in- laws and close friends!
She joins her husband Julio L. Garay, her parents Manuel and Jesusa Rivera brother Manuel Rivera Jr. and several other family members and in laws in heaven. We celebrate her passing and rejoice with her on her journey to her true home... HEAVEN!
Our favorite memories of Beatriz will live on forever in our hearts! She is gone but never forgotten!
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Wild Peach Community Church, 1862 County Road 347, Brazoria, Texas 77422 for those who would like