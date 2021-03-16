Peggy Ruth Vance Hancock
October 17, 1931 - March 12, 2021
Peggy Ruth Vance Hancock, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born to E.L. and Elfa Hardin Vance in Orange, Texas on October 17, 1931.
Peggy was the daughter of a Baptist preacher, so she was active in Baptist churches all of her life and it was here, where she embarked on her lifelong commitment and service to Christ. Peggy graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1950 and attended the University of Corpus Christi, where she met John Hancock. They were married in 1952 and were blessed to be together for 63 years. They lived in Corpus Christi, Victoria and Bay City where they were active members of First Baptist Church in Victoria, and finally in Bay City. Her life was centered around faith, family and friends. Peggy loved to work with youth, being a sponsor on many youth trips and working in the youth Sunday School department, but her passion was singing. She was a member of the choir in every church she attended. Over the years, she made lifelong friends that supported one another as they sang, prayed, served, and worshiped the Lord together.
Peggy worked in the library at Victoria High School for many years, and in the County Tax Office for Matagorda County. Upon her retirement, Peggy volunteered as a Pink Lady at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City. Peggy enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball. Among her favorite teams were the Aggies, the Cowboys, and the Rockets.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2015. Also, predeceasing her was a son, Jack Hancock; sister, Gwen Matchett; and brother, Jack Leo Vance.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Pamela Hodges of Florida; son, John Bradley Hancock (Lenona) of Katy, TX; daughters, Rhonda McMillan (Tim) of San Antonio, TX and Karen McMahan (Tim) of Victoria, TX; daughter-in-law, Kathy Hancock of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Sarah Earl (Shawn), Stephanie Robare (Stan), Melissa Slate (Stewart), Chris McMillan (Amanda), Debbie Gass (Casey), and Andrew McMillan (Lisa); 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bay City. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are Shawn Earl, Stan Robare, Stewart Slate, Chris McMillan, Andrew McMillan and Casey Gass.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.