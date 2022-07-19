Jerry Forrest George, 82, of Bay City went to his heavenly home July 15, 2022. He was born October 12, 1939, in Jacksonville, TX to the late Frazier Oletis and Edrie Hill George.
Raised on a farm in East Texas, Jerry preferred being outdoors. He spent 21 years in the US Air Force, living on far flung bases in Germany, Spain, North Bay Canada, and the Aleutian Islands in Alaska before settling in San Antonio. After his retirement, the family moved to Bay City, where he began his second career in the Stock Department at Phillips Petroleum. He retired for the second time in 1999.
Known as “Duke” to everyone in East Texas, he and his identical twin brother Gary were the youngest of six children and doted on by their sisters and many aunts and cousins. Jerry loved camping, hunting and fishing, raised cattle for a time, and always kept a vegetable garden at home. He was a devoted family man, tender-hearted and outgoing with an endless sense humor, always ready with a joke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Dwain, Arlin (Charlie), and twin Gary Norris George, and sister Shelby Jean Starkey. Survivors include his wife Donna O’Rear George, daughters Keri Dawn Newberry and Gena Marie George, son Ronald Steven George (Kay), sister Patsy Marie Pollard, grandchildren Cory Steven George, William Forrest George, Beth Ann Smothers, Kenneth Dean Newberry, Jared Michael Newberry, and Jeremy Forrest Newberry, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Samuel Starks and Rev. Kevin Blake officiating. Pallbearers are Cory George, William George, Jeremy Newberry, Jonathan George, Jon Woolsey, and Jimmy McCauley. Jimmy Rieger and James Starks will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Matagorda Regional Hospital for caring for Jerry during his stay, as well as the compassionate care he received from IPH hospice personnel, with special thanks to Beth, Grace, Linda, and Lisa.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.