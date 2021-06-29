Alfredo Amado Garcia
May 9, 1996 -
Alfredo Amado Garcia went to be with our Lord and Savior in heaven, taking his last breath on this earth on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Alfredo Amado Garcia was born on May 9, 1996 in Bay City, Texas. He was 25 years of age and lived in Clear Lake, Texas.
A loving husband and father; Alfredo lived for his wife, children and to help others. Although he was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, later in life Alfredo made the conscious decision to live and follow Jesus Christ as an unaffiliated Christian, with his own personal relationship with the Lord.
A friend to all, affectionately known as "Freetos" by his family and many friends, he enjoyed spending time outdoors with his wife and children. He loved playing soccer with his children. He enjoyed watching the Texans football team and also liked Mexico’s soccer team. On his down time, Freetos would continuously write motivational and inspirational quotes in his journal.
Always reaching for his goals and dreams, he planned on attending Remington College for Cosmetology, aspiring to become a hairdresser and barber in the future. The constant life of the party, Freetos loved to dance and joke around. He would spend time recording the antics of life as a husband and father; uploading it all onto his social media to share with others. In every sense, Freetos was an irreplaceable soul taken too soon from the universe. He blessed all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amado Garcia and Guadalupe Garcia Perez.
Alfredo is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Bethany Rose Huerta Garcia; daughter, Serenity Rose Garcia; son, Noel Amado Garcia; mother, Aurora Garcia Perez; step-father, Juan Chavez Pena; and three brothers, Gerardo Garcia, Juan Chavez and Fabian Chavez.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Deacon Joe Ramos officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers for Alfredo will be Gerardo Garcia, Sergio Garcia, Jair Saucedo, Jonathan Saucedo, Diego Garcia, Michael Huerta, Jacob Ndebele and Damian Cervantes.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; (979) 245-4613.