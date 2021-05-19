Virginia Marie Sharp
June 16, 1955 - May 10, 2021
Virginia M. Sharp (DeLeon), 66, passed away May 10, 2021. She was born on June 16, 1955 to the late Robert Frances DeLeon and Dorothy Arlene DeLeon.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert F. DeLeon Jr. (Bobby).
She is survived by her sister, Judy Clifton; nieces, Tara Clifton and Taelor Fletcher; and five great-nieces and nephews.
She will be directly buried next to her parents and brother at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Services, if any, are still pending.