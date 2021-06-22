Hope Guanajuato
November 10, 1947 - June 18, 2021
Hope Guanajuato, 73, of Bay City, Texas passed away peacefully June 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born November 10, 1947, in Bay City, to the late Max Guanajuato Sr. and Cayetana Lozano Guanajuato.
Hope retired from Stanley’s and Dollar General. Hope enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on holidays. Hope enjoyed doing crafts to give as gifts; as well as doing puzzles. Hope enjoyed cooking and baking. Hope had a huge heart for her family and loved cats. Hope enjoyed going to church and playing bingo as much as she possibly could. Hope was a member of Woodman of the World.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Guanajuato; her brother, Max Guanajuato Jr.; and brother in law, Gilbert Perez Sr.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Virginia Perez, Connie Longoria and husband Juan, Gloria Garcia and husband Frankie Sr., Ben Guanajuato, Teresa Guanajuato, Michael Guanajuato and friend Rudy Galvan; and her sister in law, Joann Guanajuato.
Visitation was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment was at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers were Ben Guanajuato, Frankie Garcia Jr., Gilbert Perez Jr., Rudy Galvan, Bryan Guanajuato, and Jose Longoria. Honorary pallbearers were her many nieces and nephews, as well as Brianna Escobedo.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.talyorbros.net.