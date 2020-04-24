Maurice Calvin New
December 19, 1924 - April 23, 2020
Maurice Calvin New, 95, of Bay City, Texas passed away on April 23, 2020 surrounded by the loving thoughts and prayers of his family.
Maurice was born to Jessie and Gertrude New in Speaks, Texas, on December 19, 1924. He had nine brothers and sisters. He met the love of his life, Florence Buchanan, in Bay City, Texas, and they were married on Christmas Day in 1942. They celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary this past December.
Maurice and Florence set off to San Diego where he served in the Marine Corp. The couple then returned to Bay City where he started his own electrical business, New Electric, which he operated for more than 40 years.
Well-known in the community for his integrity, generosity and kind spirit, Maurice was a man of his word and a good friend to all. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and he enjoyed simply being outdoors – even if it was just laying on a blanket under his pecan trees reading a book. Maurice was also a cattleman, and it was one of his passions. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Florence; daughter, Maureen Cardwell and Jerry; daughter, Debby Cain and Steve; and son, Mike New; grandchildren, Michelle Norman, Kelly McCoy, Catherine Bybee, Clay Cain, Stephanie New, Kimberly New, Ronnie Cardwell, Christie Tuminello, LeAnne Henneke and Jerry Cardwell; 26 great-grandchildren; and many loving great nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private.