Alma Bernice Johnson Fields
October 25, 1929 – April 3, 2020
Alma Bernice Johnson Fields, age 90, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was born in Collegeport, Texas on Friday, October 25, 1929 to Gifford Johnson and Martha Boone Johnson.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
A Homestead Benediction Service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas, with requests to respect rules for social distancing.
Survivors include five children, Russell Fields, Clevella Gray (Dennis), Cleveland Fields Jr., Herbert Fields (Helen), and Regina Medina; and a step-daughter, Lillian Sidney Fields.
Also, seven grandchildren, DeShawn, LaTorrie, Theodore, Marian, Tommy, Kisha and Shaundra; 19 great-grands, Aubrey, Taija, Trinity, Tia, TaMaury, DeShawn Jr., Fabian, LaTorrie Jr., LaTorria, Tavorius, Ky’Asia, Elizabeth, Aaliyah, Alton Jr., Adrian, Adrianna, Troy, Amos and Jaylin; and four great-great grands.
Also, one sister, Eddie Lou Griggs; and three brothers, James L. Johnson, Gifford Johnson Jr., and Curtis Johnson.
She also leaves three sisters-in-law, Betty Plummer, Wilada Green and Ida Emanuel; also a host of nieces, nephews, an enormous host of other relatives, many friends, including the Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church, and lastly, her favorie family pet, Princess.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Fields Sr., her parents, Gifford and Martha Johnson; a step-son, Chester Fields; a son-in-law, Elibario Pena; two sisters, Gloria B. Moore and Mamie Lou Johnson; and two brothers, Wesley Johnson and Paul Johnson.
The Fields family extends “Special Thanks” to Dr. D’Lima, Dr. Hanna, Dr. Young, Dr. Idhe, and the medial staffs of Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital and Kindred Hospital; and also Helen Fields, for their untiring support to Alma during this trying time.
The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.