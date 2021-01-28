Norbert R. “Butch” Weeks
September 1, 1942 - January 19, 2021
Norbert R. “Butch” Weeks of Sargent, Texas passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born September 1, 1942 to Ralph Norbert and Marion Collins Weeks of Magnolia Springs, Alabama.
Butch was a good man. He sincerely cared for his family, friends, and his extended family of brothers and sisters he served with over the many years in the United States Air Force. He was a “Bull.” He could pick up more, move more, and work harder than any three men. He was always there to help no matter what the project and it didn’t matter if it was a friend or a stranger. Butch jumped right in there and got the job done.
Butch is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Christine Byrd Weeks; his parents; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Hance; brother, Jimmy Weeks; and sister, Ann Weeks;
He is survived by brothers, Tommy Weeks and Johnny (Susie) Weeks; stepson, Jerry Hance; grandchildren, Rodney (Misty) Mills and Lana Mills Ham and Tim Emery; great grandchildren, Athena, Aeres and Athen Ham and Kaylee Kelly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 6, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Foley, Alabama. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery.