James “Jim” Lovett
A graveside service to celebrate the life of James “Jim” Lovett, age 65, of Bay City, Texas was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Jasper, Texas.
Jim Lovett died on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. A longtime resident of Bay City, Texas, and former resident of Jasper, Texas, he was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served as a Texas Game Warden for over 20 years working in the Bay City area. Jim liked golfing, fishing, hunting, and race cars.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lovett of Lufkin, Texas; a brother, Joe Lovett of Jasper, Texas; and six sisters, Anne Williams and husband Gary of Jasper, Texas, Kathleen Hughes and husband David of Lufkin, Texas, Mary Mitchell and husband Mike of Fort Worth, Texas, Laura Burnett and husband Phil of Hurst, Texas, Amy Racke and husband Mike of Powell, Ohio, and Teresa McElroy of Lufkin, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Lovett.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Mutual Association, P.O. Box 549, Del Valle, Texas 78617.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.