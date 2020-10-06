Bettie Joice Black
November 6, 1942 – September 27, 2020
Bettie Joice Black, age 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on November 6, 1942.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Graveside services and burial will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include a host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or on the website to obtain more information at duncanrobertsfh.com.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd.), Bay City, Texas 77414; 979-245-5197.