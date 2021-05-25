Pastor Francisco Paiz
February 29, 1976 - May 16, 2021
Pastor Francisco Paiz, 45, of Bay City, Texas, born February 29, 1976 departed this life and was ushered into his heavenly home May 16, 2021. Pastor Franc served as a pillar in the community and to commemorate his life, a visitation will be held at Power Church, 3920 Doris St., Bay City, on Monday May 31, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Power Church with burial following at Midfield Cemetery.
