Peggy Ann Attaway Connell
March 9, 1929 - June 25, 2021
Peggy Ann Attaway Connell was born March 9, 1929 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Alonzo Clifton Attaway and Opal Anderson Attaway and passed from this earth into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Peggy’s greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Peggy received Christ as her Savior at age nine and was actively involved in Methodist League Youth Group. Peggy graduated from the Greenwood School of Cosmetology in 1946. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and retired from Bay City Independent School District after working 23 years in the Accounting Department.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Eugene Connell; brothers, Clifton Wilson Attaway, Charles Huber Attaway and Garlin Price Attaway; sisters, Dorothy Evelyn Vaughn and Bettie Jean Davidson; grandson, Conal Patrick McKee; nephew, Marc Davidson; and son-in-law, Roland Lee Lehmann.
She is survived by her brother, Harold Attaway (Melba); daughters, Cheryl Jan Jones (Dave), Patti Nell Steed and Amy Lehmann; granddaughters, Carrie Ann Baade (Kris) and Halli Shannon McKee; grandson, David William Jones; great grandson, Terence McKee Lehmann; and many nieces and nephews that treasured her dearly.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City; the Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Bret Attaway, Aaron Attaway, Jeff Davidson, Bill Connell, Tyler Attaway, David Jones and Justin Davidson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Attaway, Ric Attaway, Kip Attaway, Todd Attaway, Pete Peters and Dr. David Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Bay City, or Angels Care Hospice 2807 7th St., Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.