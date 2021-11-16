Sylvester Hernandez, Jr. passed away November 8, 2021, at the age of 30. He was born February 10, 1991, to Elvira Mireles and Sylvester Hernandez.
Sylvester Jr. was a loving, caring, and beautiful individual. He was always a character making people smile and laugh. The confidence he showed made him no stranger as he would speak to all around him. He showed his uniqueness by decorating his own jacket when he was a teenager, sewing items, putting designs on his shoes, and having tattoos that were one of a kind. His legacy will live on through his two beautiful daughters, Eviee and Addison. He will always be a bright shining star in the sky. Loved by all, known by many. He will be deeply missed.
Sylvester is survived by his mother, Elvira Mireles; father, Sylvester Hernandez and wife Terri; daughters, Eviee Rae Hernandez, Addison Kay Hernandez; sister, Roxane Hernandez, Summer Hernandez, Vanessa Hernandez; stepsister, Alyssa Gonzales, Megan Gonzales; step-brother, Tommy Gonzales.; maternal grandparents, Reynaldo and Susana Mireles; paternal grandmother, Felipa Hernandez; nieces, Delilah, Aaliyah; nephews, Josiah, Zayden, Joseph, Jr. as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Guillermo Hernandez, Sr and aunt Diane Rubio.
Viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 12:30 with Mass at 1:00 p.m.