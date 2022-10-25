Brian Travis Allen
March 6, 1972 –
October 14, 2022
Brian Travis Allen was born on March 6, 1972, to Eugene Cushing Allen and Cheryl Collom Allen. Brian peacefully passed from this earth at age 50 on October 14, 2022 at his home in Sargent, Texas. He was the youngest of two boys. He grew up in League City, Texas where he graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1990. When he was 23, he was blessed with his first-born son and right-hand man, Ryan George Allen. Eight years later, a beautiful baby girl, Lindsey Denise Allen, rocked his world. Brian continued to reside in League City until 2021 when he relocated to Sargent to be closer to his father.
Brian loved playing soccer, hunting, fishing, and welding. The latter of which ultimately became his career of choice. He was a remarkably talented Heliarc (TIG) welder. He typically worked with stainless steel and was coded to work on several exotic metals. He was meticulous, detail oriented and he took his work very seriously. One of his many passions was creating welded art with an incredible talent for turning old silverware into trinket boxes, ashtrays, sea life, birds and much more.
Brian’s biggest passion, however, was his family. Everything he did in life was for his children. They were his greatest pride and best accomplishments. Everyone always knew what Ryan and Lindsey were doing with their lives, as he tended to talk about them every chance he had. He was always doting on their accomplishments, showing his undying love and an overwhelming pride in his children. When his grandchildren came along, they added to his fervor and dedication. In addition to his children, he had a special reverence and love for his mother. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and hunting with his father and brother. His nieces and nephews could not wait to share their accomplishments with their “UB” because he always loved to hear about them and reward them in return.
His life wasn’t complete without his friends, or “brothers.” Those who knew Brian would tell you that he was larger than life. He had an engaging personality and never met a stranger. To know Brian was to instantly love him. He had an infectious smile and lit up the room with his presence. His family and friends could tell you different sayings, which were lovingly referred to as “Brian-isms.” Everyone who knew Brian could tell you stories that would entertain you for hours. Brian had so much love in his heart and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger if he thought it was needed. He brought joy to all.
Brian is survived by his amazing children, Ryan George Allen (Spouse Arista ‘Kat’) and Lindsey Denise Allen of League City; his adored grandchildren Travis Wayne Allen and Dakota Faith Allen; his father Eugene C. Allen (Wife Kate) of Sargent and mother Cheryl Collom Doyle (Husband Jimmy) of League City; brother Eugene L. Allen (Wife Mica) of Friendswood; nephews Eugene D. Allen, Nicholas Allen (Wife Kayla, children Paisley, Cayden) and Joshua Allen; nieces (“girl nephews”) Sarah Allen and Paelynne Allen; grandmother Eleanor Gillespie along with numerous other much beloved family members. He will leave a hole the size of Texas in our hearts, and we look forward to the day we will join him in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project in Brian’s name. www.woundedwarriorproject.org. A GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/4c320dd7 has also been established for the benefit of furthering his children’s education.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Fellowship Church, 200 Lake Road, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 on October 29, 2022. Visitation begins at 10 AM and service at 11 AM with lunch to follow on location.