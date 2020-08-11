Georgie Ida (Grace) Smith Knight
January 7, 1919 - August 7, 2020
Georgie Ida (Grace) Smith Knight, lovingly referred to as Gigs by her siblings, was born to George and Vola Smith on January 7, 1919 in Texarkana, Arkansas and passed away on August 7, 2020 in Bay City, Texas.
Her father was a tenant farmer so as a child, they traveled around from farm to farm picking cotton and struggled to keep food on the table. They lived through the depression but never lost their spirit and always seemed happy. Her brothers all played instruments (fiddles, guitars, banjos) and they all sat around singing and she was a fantastic yodeler. She was a homemaker and a seamstress and was dedicated to her children. Once her children moved out and started families of their own, she moved to Houston and won every chili cook-off within a 100-mile radius. She made many friends and danced with any good looking man that would ask her. She had a motto, “Life is too short to dance with an ugly man”. She retired from the Smiley Independent School District at the age of 75 and continued to work in her garden until she moved to Bay City in 2002. Her favorite place to be before dementia took hold of her was the Neon Moon in Bay City. She loved beer (Bud Light in a can only, no bottle please!!), playing dominoes, country western music and dancing. She was dancing until she was in her late nineties and singing and yodeling up until this past February. We wish to apologize to any and all bartenders that mistakenly opened her beer for her. She would give them hell for that and send the beer back.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; sons, Dennis and Roland Callaway; son-in-law, Bruce Broussard; daughter-in-law, Vickie Callaway; grandson, Bryan Callaway; and great granddaughter, Cassidy Rockwell.
She will be greatly missed and is survived by her only living sibling, her sister, Shirley Barfield; daughters, Amy Callaway, Sharon Broussard, Charlene Rendon and Shirley Owens and husband Mike; grandchildren, Russell Haydel, Rachel Rockwell, Michael Broussard, Melanie Budd, Mark King, Amanda Patton, Douglas Mulvaney, John Mulvaney, Heather Owens, Michael Owens, Donnie Rae Owens, Alex Owens, Dawnielle Westerman and Rebecca Callaway; great grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy, Adam, Jacie, Brent, Alexis, Brenna, Michelle, Lizzy, Aubree, Mikayla, Emma, Kyra, Tori, Shane, Elijah, Skyy, Noah, Ryan and Presley; great-great grandchildren, Kalila and River; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends and memories in Sweeny, Texas at the home of Amy Callaway and Charlene Rendon on Saturday, August 15, 2020 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The memorial will be held outdoor and all guests are asked and strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to help fight Alzheimer’s disease with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Special thanks to the Matagorda Nursing & Rehabilitation in Bay City for their compassion and caring of our dear mother for nine years.