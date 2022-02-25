Lyndelle Bona

Lyndelle C. Bona, 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 23, 2022. She was born March 8, 1949, in Jones County, Texas to the late Albin Chasak and Helen Chumpal Chasak. Lyndelle graduated from Sweeny High School and fell in love and married her sweetheart William Harvey Bona. She worked at Bay City Bank and Trust until she was asked to join the human resources department with Napa Motor Parts, where she retired after 25 years. Lyndelle was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved cooking, doing puzzles, traveling, gardening, and making sure everyone was taken care of.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Teri Ann Bona Schrader. Survivors include her husband Bill Bona; daughter Cindy K. Simpson (Neil); brother Rex Chasak (Diane); grandchildren Chance Muskiet (Shelby), Whitney Muskiet and Megan Schrader and great grandson Nolan Sexton.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dale Chumchal, James Marek, Kelly Chumchal, Wayne Harvey, Tommy Harvey, and Anthony Lacompte. George DeVassal will serve as honorary pallbearer.
