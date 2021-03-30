William James Sturtz
September 5, 1939 - March 5, 2021
William James Sturtz was born to John Henry and Helen Thurley Sturtz on September 5, 1939, in New York City. Bill was called to his Eternal Rest March 5, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry; stepdaughters, Charlotte Dugan, Cheryl and Keith Frost, Cherise and Chris Collins; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; cousins Gary and Diane Lewis; several nephews and nieces; and a host of other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jack.
Bill was an intelligent, funny, and interesting man, to say the very least. He was loved and he will be missed.
A Memorial service for Bill Sturtz will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cibolo Masonic Lodge, 901 N. Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, Texas.