Ralph John Popek
May 16, 1927 - January 16, 2021
Ralph John Popek died peacefully January 16, 2021 with God’s love. He was born May 16, 1927 to Edward J. and Elizabeth Gurecky Popek. His early childhood was spent in El Maton, Texas and his family later moved to Van Vleck, Texas where he graduated high school. He married Barbara Helen Gajdosik on July 11, 1953.
He served as a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for Rugeley Motor Company for 38 years and continued with his mechanic skills after retiring. He spent many hours ranching and helping his sons farm during his later years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and grandson, John David Popek.
Our grandfather will be lovingly remembered by his immediate family during a service held at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
He is remembered by his children, son, David and wife Linda; daughter, Patty and husband James Manna; son, William and wife Debbie; son, Vincent; grandchildren, Renee’ Laslie, Michelle and Dillon Frankum, Stephen and Eva Ashley Senkyrik, Matthew and Diana Hooten, Sarah and Adam Clements, Debra and Joshua Shield, and Michael and Michelle Manna; great-grandchildren, Jentry Laslie, Denton and Boyd Frankum, Ava Stokes, Jacob and Caleb Hooten, Fairyn Clements, Hudson, Paxton, and Canon Shield, and Priscilla Manna.
Funeral services are private. Pallbearers are Adam Clements, Joshua Shield, Dillon Frankum, Michael Manna, Robert Gajdosik, Stephen Senkyrik, and Matthew Hooten. Honarary pallbearers are John Webber, Mike Karl, and Kenny Hines.
Special thanks to his caregivers Margie Ballard and Gloria Lopez.
Ralph was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and catching up with friends over a round of dominoes. He is survived by his wife of 67 years. He will be remembered for his love by his family and friends.
